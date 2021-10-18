Woman accused of months old hit-and-run in Fort Myers arrested

Fort Myers Police say a woman accused in a hit and run from April 2021 has been identified and arrested. FMPD says hit-and-run cases can take time to solve.

30-year-old Gloria King is facing one count of leaving the scene with serious bodily injury.

Fort Myers Police say King is accused of hitting a pedestrian in the area of Fowler and Market Street on April 8, 2021. They say the person who was hit suffered serious injuries.

Police say that help from the public allowed them to locate the car that was involved in the hit-and-run on April 12th. It was found off of the Hancock Bridge Parkway.

King was arrested on Sunday on unrelated felony warrants and is being held in the Lee County Jail while she awaits trial.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

