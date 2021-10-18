SCCF to host 29th annual tennis tournament fundraiser

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is returning to the courts for its 29th annual tennis tournament in November.

In an announcement on Facebook, SCCF said it will be partnering with Beachview Tennis and Gampy’s Charities for this year’s fundraising tournament.

The presenting sponsor is Gampy’s Charities, which raises money to support children’s organizations and partners with charities that work to make a difference in the lives of kids who are in the most need. SCCF says the money from this year’s event will go to protecting and caring for Southwest Florida’s coastal ecosystem.

This year’s tournament will feature 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0 men’s women’s and mixed doubles tennis categories.

SCCF says the entry fee is $75 for one day and $125 for both. The deadline to register is Wednesday, November 10. The tournament is scheduled for November 13-14.

Everyone who participates will receive a tournament t-shirt as well as breakfast and lunch each day. The winners and runners-up will get a wine glass etched with art by the tournament’s founder and artist Luc Century.

If you would like to register to participate in this year’s tournament you can do so by printing out and filling in the form you can find here. The form is also at the bottom of this page. SCCF asks that you turn the form in at Beachview Tennis in Sanibel.

Click to access 6165dae707d26b7b16d15554-1.pdf

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know