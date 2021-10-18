Caught on cam: Naples man wearing ‘fire rescue’ shirt arrested for arson

A Naples man is in custody after detectives say they saw video footage of him lighting a fire at a Collier County apartment complex.

Jarrett Otto Gimbl, 40, was wearing a blue shirt with “firefighter” and “fire rescue” written on it when Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him in connection with a fire at Addison Place Apartments, located in the 8000 block of Addison Place Circle. This is just off of Immokalee Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a fire in the trash room at the apartment complex just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke and flames were already visible when deputies and firefighters instructed residents to evacuate from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze without any reported injuries. But investigators with the state fire marshal were able to determine that the fire was intentionally set.

Eric Aquino lives in Addison Place. “It was just uncomfortable very uncomfortable you have families with their children and you know it’s it just wasn’t called for,” Aquino said.

Security video showed Gimbl, who lives in the apartment complex, wearing that blue “firefighter” shirt, lighting papers on fire and throwing them into trash cans through trash chutes. Deputies say witnesses reported seeing Gimbl in the area around eight minutes before the fire alarms went off.

“I went down the hall and I smelled the fumes,” Aquino said.

Courtney Churchill lives in the complex. “I guess there’s crazy people everywhere and they just happen to live in the neighborhood her,” Churchill said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the fire. “We were able to walk out in one piece and that’s what counts the most,” said Aquino.

Deputies found Gimbl in the 5500 block of Pine Ridge Road. He initially denied setting the fire, but then detectives showed him the security video which appeared to show him doing just that. Gimbl was arrested and faces charges of first-degree arson, felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Neighbors at Addison Place say this isn’t the first time Gimbl has terrorized people at the complex. He was served an eviction notice from the complex after someone saw Gimbl ripping windshield wipers from cars on the property. This caused significant damage.

Detectives are continuing to investigate other similar crimes in that area that may be linked to Gimbl.

Now that Gimbl has been caught and is in custody, neighbors no longer have to worry about him. “I’m just glad that it’s over,” Churchill said.

WINK News reached out to a representative for Addison Place but was told the complex does not have a comment.

