FORT MYERS
Lee Health reports 54 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, 1 death Sunday
Lee Health says it has 54 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Monday. One death was reported on Sunday.
- As of Monday morning, there are 54 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).
- Of these patients, one of them is a child being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
- Since Friday, there were 13 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 19 COVID-19 discharges.
- 72% of ventilators and 24% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are 4 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 10 in the intensive care unit.
- The Monday morning census was at 85% of the staffed operational bed capacity.
- Since the start of the pandemic, 1,199 patients have died at Lee Health hospitals, with one death on Sunday.
Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine. Anyone can make an appointment online by visiting www.leehealth.org.
