Gabby Petito’s family speaks about relationship between Gabby and Brian Laundrie

For Gabby Petito’s family, looking at her relationship with Brian Laundrie, it seemed like any other. They had no reason to believe Laundrie wouldn’t take care of their daughter.

That was until Laundrie returned to Florida without Gabby and authorities found her body weeks later.

Now, the Petito and Schmidt families talk about their heartbreak after finding out how Gabby died and the frustration that Brian is missing and his family won’t speak out.

Thinking back on her daughter’s relationship with Brian Laundrie, Nicole Schmidt says that initially, Brian checked many of the boxes. First of all, he was very kind. “He was very polite and quiet,” Schmidt said.

Gabby’s mother, Nicole, says he was attentive, not just to Gabby but, towards everyone. “He would read books to my little one at night before bed,” Schmidt said.

So, when Laundrie and Petito announced their cross-country road trip, Schmidt didn’t think she had anything to worry about. “I felt safe because she was with Brian, and I felt like she would be okay. I thought he would take care of her,” Schmidt said.

Now, this mom and dad have had to sit down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia and wonder how their initial judgment could’ve been so wrong. Joe Petito is Gabby Petito’s father. “Outside looking in, she did look happy. But, as we look more and more into this, it might not have been as great as people online perceived,” Petito said.

The Teton County Coroner, who performed the autopsy on Gabby, feared that she was a victim of intimate partner violence. A National Park Service ranger feared the same. This is because she spoke to Petito on the same day that Moab Police in Utah questioned the couple about a fight they had.

Every single day, there is at least one camera focused on the Laundrie family home in North Port just in case they decide to talk about their son. He is a person of interest in his fiance’s death.

“It’s torturous. If they do know something and they’re withholding that, and they don’t want to let us know, yeah that’s cruel. And, if you don’t know, and you’re still not saying something, that’s cruel and that’s my opinion,” said Petito.

“I would love to just face to face ask why are you doing this? just tell me the truth,” Smith said. Gabby’s parents believe the Laundries are never going to talk to anyone.

60 Minutes Austrailia asked Gabby’s mom whether or not she believes Brian is still alive. She said, “He’s hiding. I just want to get him in a cell for the rest of his life.”

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Drew Hill

