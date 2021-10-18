Farmer Joe’s in Cape Coral looking for hundreds of new employees

A big effort is underway by the soon-to-be-finished grocery store, Farmer Joe’s, to pull in hundreds of new workers.

Farmer Joe’s on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral is nearly finished with construction and the owner says he’s looking for 450 employees! The fresh food grocery is expected to open in December.

“This is going to be the Disneyland of supermarkets,” said Lee Snyder, owner of Farmer Joe’s.

Snyder said Monday he has big plans for the 55,000 square-foot space. “The biggest thing is showing Cape Coral a different type of shopping experience with the way that we’re going to lay out our store. We focus heavy on the perimeter departments where they’re just absolutely massive. Our produce department alone is 13,000 square feet.”

But in order to pull it off, he needs the employees to do it; 450 of them. Snyder’s doing everything from job fairs to commercials, to billboards. Letting everyone know that Farmer Joe’s is hiring. “I know we have at least 130 to maybe even 150 hired already,” Snyder said. “We’re finding a lot of the people that want to work for us are located right here and mostly from north Cape Coral.”

That’s good news for Cape Coral Economic Development Manager Ricardo Noguera. “The 400 jobs that they say that they will be creating are going to be a wide variety of jobs but the more important aspect of this business coming to the northwest area is to attract more businesses and to keep people who live in the cape here in the cape”

Farmer Joe’s is hosting a number of job fairs throughout October and November.

You can find more information about the job fairs on the Farmer Joe’s website or official Facebook page.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Matthew Seaver

