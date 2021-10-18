Drier weather, highs in the 80s following cold front



A cold front has dropped our humidity and temperatures. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The dry air behind this front will stick around for several days. Apart from giving our air a pleasant feel, our rain chances will also be suppressed.

Southwest Florida will have to wait until Thursday and Friday to see the return of our showers and thunderstorms.

Conditions on the water will slightly decline in comparison to what we have previously experienced this October.

The Atlantic is remaining quiet for now. No cyclone development is forecast for the next five days.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



