Man arrested for tampering with Railroad tracks in North Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the man they say tampered with railroad safety equipment in North Fort Myers.

Deputies arrested 67-year-old Jon Cassel on Saturday night. They said he has been released on $5,000 bail. He is facing a public order crime charge for tampering with the tracks.

Cassel is accused of tampering with the safety equipment on the Seminole Gulf Railway at 8100 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Cassel is expected to appear in court on November 15.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

