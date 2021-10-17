Robbery suspect killed in LCSO deputy-involved shooting has been identified

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a robbery suspect after he tried to attack a deputy on Corkscrew Commons Drive in Estero.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved in the shooting is OK.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference on Sunday that the suspect was a 30-year-old man who was taken to a hospital where he died.

“First a suspect… a white male from Tampa…a thug. Who has a violent violent history from narcotics to lethal weapons stealing motor vehicles you know battery on a law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Marceno.

The man has since been identified as Joshua Dewayne Hammock, 30. According to LCSO, Hammock has an extensive criminal background across Citrus, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and St. Johns Counties.

Hammock has previously been arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic violence, and weapons offenses.

Sheriff Marceno said that the suspect robbed a convenience store with a knife sometime around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. He said that the suspect also robbed a 7-Eleven in Estero on Sunday morning, also with a knife, and ran after being confronted by a store clerk.

“About 11:20 p.m., he goes into a convenience store, commits a robbery. While committing that robbery he displays a knife,” Marceno said.

After the initial robbery, deputies searched for Hammock but couldn’t find him. Then, they received a second call. “At this time, while committing that robbery, he’s stealing a case of beer. The clerk confronts him and asked the clerk is running towards him he takes that knife out and he displays that knife and comes at the clerk,” said Sheriff Marceno.

Sheriff Marceno said deputies searching the area found the Hammock, who went to attack them before being shot. Sheriff Marceno said that lethal force will always be met with lethal force.

“The encounter was very quick. He immediately attacks our deputies with a knife and because of that our deputies meet lethal force with lethal force,” Marceno said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said it has placed two deputies on administrative leave pending further investigation into the deputy-involved shooting. Sheriff Marceno called the deputy that was involved a hero.

You can watch Sheriff Marceno’s press conference in the player below or by clicking here.



This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Matthew Seaver

