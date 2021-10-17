Cold front arrives Sunday

A taste of Fall finally arrives Sunday as a cold front pushes across the WINK viewing area!

Expect a warm and muggy start to the day, with highs reaching 90 degrees in some spots. A few showers are possible as the front moves across us, but by this afternoon, cooler & drier air will usher in which will quickly put an end to our rain chances.

By Monday morning, we’ll be waking up to 60s, and it’ll feel amazing outside. Tuesday looks to start off nicely, but it doesn’t last, with warm & muggy air quickly returning by midweek!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



