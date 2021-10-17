2021 Naples International Film Festival starts this week

The Naples International Film Festival begins this week.

The festivities begin on October 21 and runs through October 24. The opening and closing night ceremonies along with other events will be held at Silverspot Cinema or Norris Garden.

The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on the 21st and tickets start at $39.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the film festival, or if you’d like to see a list of the event, follow the links.

