2 dead after crash on Coconut Road in Estero
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Coconut Road at Spring Run Boulevard in Estero Sunday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a car went off the road and hit a tree around 2:30 a.m. A 26-year-old man from Fort Myers and a 24-year-old man from Jacksonville were killed.
FHP said the car was heading east at a high rate of speed when it failed to make it around a curve in the road.
They say the car spun around and the right side of the car hit a tree.
Troopers say the car broke apart with the front of the car coming to rest upside-down against a tree, and the back of the car stopping in the eastbound lanes of Coconut Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in traffic crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.