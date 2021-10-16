Florida International Air Show returns to Southwest Florida

The 2021 Florida International Air Show took off on Saturday in Punta Gorda.

Scott Farnsworth is a pilot. “I’m looking forward to inspiring the crowd with what we believe to be the most dynamic civilian jet aerobatic team that’s available,” Farnsworth said.

This year the air show featured C-17s. Farnsworth has been flying in air shows for five years. He showed up to this air show with two planes: the Marchetti S 211 and Czechoslovakian L 39.

He got a chance to show off in the sky. “When I’m flying, I get to pour myself expression into my flight and that actually resonated with the crowd. They understand that when I’m flying for them to entertain and inspire them that my passion is hopefully coming through with my flying,” said Farnsworth.

Not only did he show off in the sky, but he inspired those on the ground watching. Jasmine Rivera and her husband came to the air show for the first time.

“Oh my God adrenaline. A lot of adrenaline. It’s like wow beautiful so close to the… So close to where the airplanes are flying by it’s like wow,” said Rivera.

They stood with thousands of other aviation enthusiasts that packed a field to catch a glimpse of these talented pilots. The pilots performed twists, turns and defied gravity.

Lieutenant Jason Torres in the Navy. “I’m here to support the Florida International Airshow,” said Lt. Torres.

Lt. Torres stayed on the ground all afternoon along with the other stationary aircraft pilots. Their goal was to answer any question before captains needed to prepare for takeoff or landing.

The Florida International Air Show will continue on Sunday at 9 a.m. This event also serves as a recruitment event for the United States Air Force and future pilots.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Drew Hill

