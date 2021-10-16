CDC has new recommendations for celebrating the holidays

The holidays are quickly approaching and the CDC has new guidance for you and your family to celebrate safely and slow the spread of COVID-19.

As people begin making their holiday plans, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before they travel. They also recommend wearing a mask indoors when you get to your destination and see your loved ones. The CDC says you can take your celebration outdoors if possible.

These guidelines aim to protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine, including children under the age of 11. Dr. Susan K. Hook is with the Samaritan Health and Wellness Center. “You’re going to have a lot of children there that are not vaccinated then we may have to do a little more social distancing at those get-togethers. And that’s tough when grandparents want to hug their grandchildren or their great-grandchildren. That’s a tough thing,” Dr. Hook said.

The CDC also recommends that people avoid large gatherings ahead of their holiday travel plans. Plus, they say to get tested before traveling.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

