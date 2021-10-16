Bicyclist dies after south Fort Myers crash

A bicyclist has died after a fatal crash in south Fort Myers. This happened near the intersection of Winkler Road and South Lake Circle in Lee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old woman was driving her car north on Winkler Rd. A male on a bike was also heading north on Winkler.

The front of the woman’s car hit the back of the bicycle. The male was then thrown from his bike and landed in the roadway.

The bicyclist was transported to the Healthpark Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The male bicyclist has not yet been identified.

FHP says this crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in traffic crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

