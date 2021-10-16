2.5-acre fire in Lee County

The Florida Forest Service is monitoring a fire in Lee County. The fire has since been contained.

FFS estimates the fire to be about two acres. Its located near Broadway West and Porthole Court near Estero.

The Estero Fire Rescue District got a call around 7 p.m. about an electrical issue in the woods.

This fire is now 100% contained. The Florida Forest Service is saying the cause of the fire was a transformer.

Estero Fire Rescue District’s Assistant Fire Chief, Mark Wahlig, says the fire could’ve been much worse. “Our humidity is really high. Our winds are really low. It really had no threat tonight. But as we go into the dry season brush fire season fires like this one need to be acted on pretty quickly because they’ll get out of hand pretty fast but not tonight.” Walhig said.

Estero Fire plans to be back at the scene on Sunday to check on the conditions.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

