Women business owners in Florida have shot at $10,000 prize

Women business owners in Southwest Florida with big dreams are invited to share their story with BankUnited for a chance to win $10,000 to help grow their business.

The inaugural BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge opens for entries Monday. The Women in Business Challenge culminates in a live pitch event and business summit during National Women’s Small Business Month in October.

To enter, eligible business owners must complete an application and submit an elevator video pitch of up to three minutes by the contest closing date of Sept. 23. Businesses must be based in Florida or New York, and must be at least 51% women-owned.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

