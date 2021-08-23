Woman killed, 5 displaced in East Naples triplex fire

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District responded to a deadly fire at a triplex in East Naples where a woman died Monday.

Firefighters went to the scene of the fire in the 3000 block of Areca Avenue, where they say a woman who was inside the home became trapped and could not get out. There was only one way in and out of the home.

The unit the victim lived in was destroyed in the fire. Five other people who lived at the triplex were rescued by firefighters.

Fire Chief Nolan Sapp says crews had their work cut out for them in their response.

“They had to combat heavy fire conditions to even get inside of the unit,” Sapp explained. “So while one crew was battling the fire, the second crew went in and located a victim and brought her out, started CPR as soon as they got her outside of the unit. EMS arrived on scene. All efforts were futile because we couldn’t couldn’t get her back.”

Sapp says the victim’s identity remains unknown. Neighbors we spoke to told us she was an older woman.

American Red Cross responded to assist the five survivors, who have been forced our of their homes, to help them all find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: WINK News

