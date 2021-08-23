Page Field Commons kidnapping suspect still on the loose

A kidnapping suspect is still on the run after at least two people were taken against their will from Page Field Commons.

While the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is being quiet about the suspect search, they will say that, Saturday afternoon near the Marshall’s at Page Field Commons, a suspect kidnapped someone.

LCSO is saying there were at least two victims in this kidnapping case. Initially, reports said there was only one victim.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers confirmed Monday night the suspect vehicle was found.

The suspect that detectives are searching for is said to have taken the victims against their will from the parking lot. All of this unfolded in the middle of the afternoon, at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Unfortunately, that Marshall’s location does not have outside surveillance cameras.

The man in the image below is the suspect investigators are searching for.

A report says that a woman and at least one other person were in the car when the suspect got in the car and drove away. The owner of the car was putting away their shopping cart when this happened.

Crime Stoppers says the kidnapper left victims and their car at the intersection of Canal and Ford Streets in Fort Myers which is about 4 miles from the shopping center.

According to the report, that’s when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

They say the victims were found safe and were unharmed but that this was a scary encounter for them. The victims told detectives they did not know the man who kidnapped them.

The suspect escaped before deputies arrived.

This subject and vehicle are of interest in a kidnapping investigation, which occurred on August 21, 2021, at 4995 S. Cleveland Ave. If you know the identify of suspect or location of vehicle or have any information, you’re asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/HkhLrLUBUt — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) August 22, 2021

The sheriff’s office has not yet said how many victims there were in total or if any one of them were children. They also are not saying how long the victims were held captive or how deputies were able to find them.

LCSO also hasn’t mentioned if the man in the pictures has been identified yet.

If you have any information about this kidnapping, you are being asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Drew Hill

