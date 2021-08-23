Monitoring two tropical disturbances behind Henri

Happy Monday, Southwest Florida!

Our weekend heat will continue into the workweek. Expect highs to return to the low 90s.

Our feels like temperatures will reach the 100s once again.

Pop-up thunderstorms will begin around lunchtime. These will become stronger in the mid-afternoon, marching from the southeast to the northwest.

A plume of Saharan Dust will slightly drop our rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Boating conditions will be fantastic. The main hazard will be our afternoon storms.

What was previously Hurricane Henri is now a tropical depression situated over the New England area. Gusty winds and flooding will be the primary concern with this system before it leaves the United States on Tuesday.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances at this time. One has a low (30%) chance of formation in the mid-Atlantic over the next five days.

Our second disturbance is located in the Western Caribbean. It also has a low (30%) chance of forming by this weekend. Neither of these poses any immediate threat to Southwest Florida.

