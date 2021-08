Money Monday: USB investor survey

With so much uncertainty—between COVID-19, fears of inflation and interest rates—investors are wondering what they should do with their finances. To provide us with the findings from the latest UBS investor survey is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.

Watch full video above.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

