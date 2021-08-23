Man pleads guilty in deadly 2020 hit-and-run case

Adrian Zurita is accused of hitting and killing a 15-year-old boy, then leaving the scene of the crash in December 2020.

This crash happened in Lehigh Acres not too far away from where Zurita was living at the time.

On Monday, August 23, 2021, Zurita plead guilty in the hit-and-run case. At the time of the crash, Zurita was a teenager himself.

According to his arrest report, Zurita thought he’d hit a mailbox. While the plea happened Monday, sentencing for Zurita won’t happen until November.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Drew Hill

