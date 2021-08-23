FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about his environmental budget at the Everglades Holiday Park during a new conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Russian hackers gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 presidential election, DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday, May 14. DeSantis said the hackers didn’t manipulate any data and the election results weren’t compromised. He and officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were briefed by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Friday, May 10. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
ENGLEWOOD

New state-run monoclonal antibody treatment site to open in Charlotte County

Published: August 23, 2021 2:16 PM EDT
Updated: August 23, 2021 8:26 PM EDT

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site will open in Charlotte County on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Governor announced that sites in Alachua County and St. Lucie County will also open tomorrow. Each treatment site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

Monoclonal antibody treatments (MAB) can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19 and are widely available in Florida.

Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter.

The monoclonal antibody treatment sites opening Tuesday, August 24th in Southwest Florida are located at:

The Community Center at Tringali Park
3460 North Access Road
Englewood, Florida 34224
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Old Bonita Springs Library
26876 Pine Avenue
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

More Locations

Writer:WINK News
