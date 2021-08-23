New state-run monoclonal antibody treatment site to open in Charlotte County

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site will open in Charlotte County on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Governor announced that sites in Alachua County and St. Lucie County will also open tomorrow. Each treatment site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

Monoclonal antibody treatments (MAB) can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19 and are widely available in Florida.

Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter.

The monoclonal antibody treatment sites opening Tuesday, August 24th in Southwest Florida are located at:

The Community Center at Tringali Park

3460 North Access Road

Englewood, Florida 34224

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Old Bonita Springs Library

26876 Pine Avenue

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

More Locations

To Find State-Supported MAB Locations in Florida, click here

To Make an Appointment at a State of Florida site, click here

To Find Other Monoclonal Antibody sites, click here

