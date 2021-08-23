New state-run monoclonal antibody treatment site to open in Charlotte County
Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site will open in Charlotte County on Tuesday.
Earlier today, the Governor announced that sites in Alachua County and St. Lucie County will also open tomorrow. Each treatment site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.
Monoclonal antibody treatments (MAB) can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19 and are widely available in Florida.
Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter.
The monoclonal antibody treatment sites opening Tuesday, August 24th in Southwest Florida are located at:
The Community Center at Tringali Park
3460 North Access Road
Englewood, Florida 34224
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Old Bonita Springs Library
26876 Pine Avenue
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
More Locations
- To Find State-Supported MAB Locations in Florida, click here
- To Make an Appointment at a State of Florida site, click here
- To Find Other Monoclonal Antibody sites, click here