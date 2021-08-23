Family deals with COVID-19 all at once; parents regret not being vaccinated

A family we spoke to is dealing with the coronavirus all at once.

A mother, father and their three daughters in Collier County all have COVID-19 Monday. No one in the family has been vaccinated, and that comes as a regret to them now.

Mom Lynette Farris has not had much time to clean since she contracted the virus, even though she spends her whole day indoors currently.

“I think I’ve watched all the trash TV, all the reality tv shows, all the housewives,” Farris said.

Her girls are spending most of the day in bed.

“I felt so light-headed, I was gonna, I felt like I was gonna pass out multiple times,” 11-year-old Aubrey de Jesus said.

“Like dizziness? Or … I’m really light-headed,” 12-year-old Allie de Jesus said.

The youngest of the three is 7-year-old Ashleigh.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” Farris said. “And I think that’s what’s so hard is because you don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

It’s been hard on mom and dad, who both tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

Al de Jesus spent his birthday on the couch Monday.

“I was trying to care for them, but at the same time staying away from them,” Al said. “But it was very difficult. It was very difficult to see them cough all night and complain about the fever.”

Both Al and Lynette went to get the Regeneron treatment Sunday. They hope it will help them contain the symptoms and get better faster.

“I am regretful for not getting the vaccine, and it probably is something that we’re gonna have to consider in the future,” Farris said.

Farris wants everyone to take the coronavirus seriously.

“It doesn’t have an age; it doesn’t have any discrimination against it,” Farris said.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

