Convicted felon found with Texas teen in Charlotte County faces more charges

A convicted felon from Georgia, who was arrested in Charlotte County in July, is facing more charges after he was accused of holding a 15-year-old girl from Texas against her will in Port Charlotte.

Suspect Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, faces charges Monday for lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and sheltering unmarried minors.

Back in July, investigators say they found Robusto inside a home on Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte with a missing teen from Dilley, Texas.

According to the CCSO press release, the girl’s phone was pinged to the home’s address, and that’s when Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

Once on scene, deputies knocked on the door and saw a man run to a back room, refusing to open the door or acknowledge the deputies. While speaking with the teen, CCSO was told she was attempting to open the door but was held back by Robusto and told to stay quiet.

After getting a search warrant for the VRBO vacation rental, Robusto was accused of being in possession of eight rounds of ammunition, which were located inside a magazine of a semi-automatic handgun and found to have been communicating with the 15-year-old via social media apps.

Robusto already faced the following charges:

False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will

Interference with Custody of Minor

Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by US Convicted Felon

Drug Paraphernalia – Delivery to Minor

Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by US Convicted Felon

Robusto remains in custody at Charlotte County Jail. Bail still shows a total $325,000 as it did upon arrest, since bond amount was not updated Monday for the added charges on Robusto’s arrest page.

Writer: WINK News

