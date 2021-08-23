Boy riding in car near Tampa was fatally shot

A shooting near Tampa late Sunday night left a four-year-old boy dead.

The boy was riding in a car when it was fired on. The child was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Tampa police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

They did not release any details about the child, or about what may have led to the shooting. Investigators said the bullet came from another car.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

