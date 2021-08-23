Both Lee Health and NCH caring for record numbers of COVID-19 patients

Two hospital systems in Southwest Florida are shattering records with the numbers of COVID-19 patients each is caring for.

On Monday, Lee Health announced its treating 629 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals, which is the most it has ever had. Eight of those patients are children. 72 people are on ventilators and 94 are in the ICU. 841 people have lost their battle with COVID-19 and 22 of those people in Lee Health hospitals have died since Friday, August 20.

At NCH, a record number of patients are also being treated at 231 COVID-19 patients. 86% of those patients have not been vaccinated. Three of those are children. For now, there are 53 people in critical care in NCH and 42 people are on ventilators due to COVID-19 symptoms. Within the entire hospital system, there are 54 critical care patients but only 47 critical care beds.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know