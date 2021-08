1 person dead in crash on US-41 in south Fort Myers

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on US-41 in south Fort Myers Monday night.

According to FHP, troopers went to the scene of the crash on southbound lanes of US-41 the intersection with Jamaica Bay, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

The crash scene remained active Monday night.

Writer: WINK News

