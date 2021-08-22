Lee County school district temporarily closes student enrollment center

The School District of Lee County has temporarily closed its Student Enrollment Office citing “some unforeseen circumstances”. The district has not said the reason for closure at this time.

New registrations and enrollments can be submitted email to [email protected]

Registration and enrollment paperwork can be placed in the secure drop box located at the Student Enrollment Office entrance at 2855 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. The district asks you to place paperwork in an envelope with your child’s name printed on the outside of the envelope.

For assistance, send an email to [email protected] regarding enrollment, re-enrollment, address changes and other questions regarding registration and enrollment into a School District of Lee County public school or Lee County Virtual school. Include your child’s full name in the subject line of any emails you send to student enrollment.

MORE: Student Enrollment site

Writer: WINK News

