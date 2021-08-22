Henri makes landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island; Another wave to watch in the Atlantic

A typical August day is ahead with highs in the low to mid-90s, with scattered storms expected primarily in the afternoon. Before the storms get going, the heat index will soar past the 100-degree mark.

While there are no current threats to Southwest Florida, the tropics are far from quiet, with Tropical Storm Henri impacting the Northeast U.S.

Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, bringing dangerous impacts to parts of eastern New York into New England, including damaging winds, flooding rain, storm surge, and tornadoes.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, the NHC is monitoring a tropical wave, which has a low chance of development as it moves northwest over the next five days. This wave poses no threat to Southwest Florida.

However towards the end of the month, there’s a growing signal for some tropical mischief in the western Caribbean, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know