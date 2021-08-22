Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 23 de Agosto
El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 23 hasta el 28 de Agosto.
Lunes, 23 de Agosto
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
Martes, 24 de Agosto
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Miércoles, 25 de Agosto
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Forrey Drive, LaBelle
Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
Jueves, 26 de Agosto
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Viernes, 27 de Agosto
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (Entrar por NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Sábado, 28 de Agosto
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971