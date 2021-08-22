Credit: MGN
WINK NEWS

Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 23 de Agosto

Published: August 22, 2021 10:00 AM EDT
Updated: August 23, 2021 12:48 PM EDT

El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 23 hasta el 28 de Agosto.

Lunes, 23 de Agosto

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Martes, 24 de Agosto

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Miércoles, 25 de Agosto

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Forrey Drive, LaBelle
Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

Jueves, 26 de Agosto

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Viernes, 27 de Agosto

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (Entrar por NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Sábado, 28 de Agosto

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media