Deputies search for person of interest in south Fort Myers kidnapping investigation

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking to identify a person of interest related to a kidnapping.

The person pictured above and the vehicle are of interest in a kidnapping investigation, that happened on Saturday, at 4995 S. Cleveland Ave, the Page Field Commons shopping center.

The vehicle is a Chrysler Town & Country with Florida tag number QMTA37.

Crime Stoppers said the vehicle is a rental and the decal on the back window may no longer be there.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Cranford Ave.

The victim[s] and car were found near Ford and Canal Streets in Fort Myers. The person of interest was last seen wearing a neon yellow vest and a gray hat.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said, “We can confirm more than one victim. The investigation remains active,” but provided no further details on the victims, their ages, or whether they were together at the time of the kidnapping.

If you know the identity of the person on interest or location of the vehicle or have any information, you’re asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know