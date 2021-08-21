Henri is now a hurricane; Storms possible this weekend

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

A typical August weekend is ahead with highs in the low to mid-90s, with scattered storms expected primarily in the afternoon. Before the storms get going, the heat index will soar past the century mark.

In the tropics, while there are no current threats to SW Florida, it is far from quiet.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Henri is a hurricane, becoming the third hurricane of the season. Henri is making a B-Line for the Northeast US, with a landfall expected on Sunday. Dangerous impacts are expected across parts of eastern New York into New England, including damaging winds, flooding rain, storm surge, and tornadoes.

Otherwise, there’s one area the NHC is watching in the far eastern Atlantic, but that poses no immediate threat to the US. By late month, there’s a growing signal for some tropical mischief in the western Caribbean, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



