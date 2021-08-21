‘Operation Haiti’ donation drive to send supplies to Haiti after earthquake

An earthquake just one week ago devastated Haiti, one woman organized a drive to help the Haitian people.

Nancy Placide has family on the island and says it’s a personal mission for her to step up and help.

More than 2,000 people have died, buildings have been destroyed and smoke rises from the rubble after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti. A member of Placide’s family shared a video with WINK News and, for her, it’s difficult to see so much destruction in a place she holds dear.

“Haiti just can’t catch a break. It’s hit after hit,” she said.

Placide has been in contact with her relatives on the island. and, while they are ok, she knows there are many Haitians who can’t say the same.

“Our family members weren’t directly affected and so it… it’s our duty to help those other family members that just have nothing,” said Placide.

So, she decided to organize “Operation Haiti” which is a donation drive to help people on the island. For several hours on Saturday, Placide set up a tent in Lehigh acres so people could stop by. They donated clothes, water and other necessities. Truly whatever they wanted to donate to help those in need.

“It’s been such a blessing to have people stop what they’re doing you know take their time come drop things off,” Placide said. She says she’s always wanted to help others and to make a difference.

Nancy’s mom, Tata, who is from Haiti, told her now is the time to act. “I watched my mom do it. I grew up helping her pack up boxes and giving away my clothes shoes whatever it was,” Nancy said.

“We will do everything we can, God will show us what is possible, donations, we can help the area,” said Tata.

Nancy plans to go to Haiti to donate some of the items in person in a few weeks. But, in the meantime, she hopes to collect more donations before heading over.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know