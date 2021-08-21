Memorial service held for LCSO deputy who died of COVID complications

Steven Mazzotta was a caring uncle, a role model and a great friend.

That’s how Mazzotta, a deputy who died of COVID-19 complications, was remembered by friends, family and the law enforcement on Saturday during a memorial service held at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

Mazzotta, an 18-year veteran of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, worked in the Corrections Bureau.

Mazzotta is one of more than 20 law enforcement officials who have died in Florida due to COVID complications.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Officer Down Memorial Page reports 344 officers have died from COVID.

“This is a man who absolutely dedicated to preserver law and order,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Deputy Mazzotta lived by the badge.”

Marceno honored Mazzotta by posthumously promoting him to sergeant during the service.

“You will be missed brother,” Marceno said.

Marceno said there’s nothing you can prepare for and there’s nothing you can say to the family to change what happened.

Steve’s nephew Sgt. Fortunato “Fred” Mazzotta, also an LCSO deputy, thanked the public for their condolences.

“Steve was the best uncle any kid could have had,” Fred said. “Steve always had a strong love for his family.”

Mazzotta cared for others and that’s what drove him to serve the community, Fred said. He began serving the community at 18 years old when he enlisted in the Navy, Fred said.

“I will never forget his corny jokes and his lighthearted spirit,” Fred said. “He taught me a lot about not sweating the small stuff.”

Family of Mazzotta described him as a thoughtful gift-giver.

He was loved by all.

“I truly cherish every moment I spent with you,” Fred said. “I know you are at peace now.”

MORE:

To watch the full Memorial Service visit the here.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Melissa Montoya

