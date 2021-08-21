Biking from Florida to New York to honor fallen heroes

A group of 60 law enforcement officers and health care workers is biking from Naples to New York to honor heroes killed in the line of duty. Their 1,700-mile journey began on Saturday.

Mike Randall is the Vice President of the Fallen Officers Foundation. “They go out and the pedal and they’re working to remember the sacrifices and honor their families,” said Randall.

The 22-day trip from Florida to New York is called “The Brotherhood Ride.” “We can’t thank them enough for all they do,” Randall said.

His group was there in support of every person that attended and every soul that couldn’t. “These men and women lost their lives and that’s something we can never forget ever,” said Randall.

Rick LoCastro is a Collier County Commissioner. “And today is a reminder of the sacrifice that, you know, it’s just not a job. It’s a lifestyle. And sometimes you give your life to protect,” said LoCastro.

LoCastro delivered a speech at the send-off ceremony. “I’m not here as the Collier County Commissioner. I’m here as a 24 year retired Air Force Colonel, veteran and feel very close to the police and the fallen officers and the first responders,” LoCastro said.

Randall and so many other heroes wanted to make sure no one was forgotten. “So we just hope everyone out there, regardless of how busy life is. Take a second. I plead you,” he said. “Any law enforcement and say thank you for your service. Because those words go along way to them.”

They also want to thank the heroes that put their lives in jeopardy to protect ours. Brotherhood bikers are expected to arrive in New York, which is 22 days from today. That would be on 9/11 so that they can honor the heroes that died 20 years ago.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Drew Hill

