Rain chances increase into the weekend

Happy Friday! After Thursday’s record-breaking heat, expect more above-average temperatures. Highs will return to the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. Our heat index values will climb to triple-digits. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you are spending long periods of time outside. Our rain chances will be similar to Thursday’s chances. Below average chances for thunderstorms will begin after lunchtime and disappear after dark. Scattered rain chances and above-average heat are forecast this weekend.

There is a disturbance off the coast of Africa with a low (20%) chance of development within the next five days. The disturbance will be battling shear and dry air, likely removing any chances it has of becoming a named storm this weekend. We have two named storms in the Atlantic. Grace is out first major hurricane of the season. Hurricane Grace, now a Cat 3 storm, with sustained winds of 120 MPH. It is expected to make landfall early Saturday morning along to coast of Mexico.

Grace weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday in the Yucatán Peninsula. The system has re-strengthened into a hurricane and will be making a second landfall in Mexico. Henri is still a tropical storm. The system is forecast to either make landfall in or closely pass, the New England area on Sunday or Monday. The NHC and FEMA are advising portions of New England and Long Island to prepare for high storm surge, flooding, and high winds.

There is now a Hurricane Watch & Warnings and Tropical Storm Watch & Warnings now in effect for parts of New York City and the New England Coast.