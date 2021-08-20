Motorcyclist in critical condition after Lee County crash Thursday night

A Tampa motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Lee County Thursday night.

The 37-year-old man was driving his motorcycle south in the outside lane of San Carlos Boulevard, north of Siesta Drive around 8:35 p.m. He failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled off the roadway right, colliding with the curb and traveling over the sidewalk.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle, which landed on the grass shoulder. He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know