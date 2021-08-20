Gov. DeSantis: Old Bonita Springs Library will offer monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID patients

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state will be converting the old Bonita Springs Library into a monoclonal antibody treatment site for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

DeSantis was at the site for the announcement. The governor has been touring the state in recent days announcing the opening of the multiple Regeneron sites.

The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said, adding that the treatment will be free. DeSantis said the clinic can do 300 treatments a day and are ready to expand if needed.

The site is located at 26876 Pine Avenue in Bonita Springs.

“This is something that is an early treatment for people who have already tested positive for COVID -19,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was present alongside Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and other county and medical officials for the announcement.

“If you’re COVID positive, this is something you can do early, and it really does have a good track record of reducing hospitalizations,” DeSantis said. “That’s really the name of the game here; try to reduce those admissions.”

Lee Health has experienced nearly daily highs in COVID admissions.

State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, also at the news conference, said she received the treatment when she was diagnosed with COVID.

“In January my husband contracted COVID, and of course, he gave it to me. We had been careful; we got COVID,” said Passidomo, R-Naples. “We immediately reached out to Naples Community Hospital and within three days we both had the monoclonal antibody infusion. I had absolutely no symptoms. I was back on track within a day. It was seamless.”

Nicole Schofield was the first in line. The elementary school teacher who was not fully vaccinated tested positive on Wednesday.

Experts say getting this treatment soon after exposure could potentially save Schofield a trip to the hospital.

“I’m very excited,” Schofield said. “I’m very hopeful. I can’t wait to feel better.”

DeSantis said the treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine, but in the case that an unvaccinated person gets sick, the Regeneron treatment will help them.

“The vaccine is not going to serve as a treatment for the current infection,” DeSantis said.

Regeneron is for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients who are at risk after exposure to the virus.

After four shots of Regeneron and an hour of monitoring, Schofield hopes she’ll be back in the classroom soon.

“I want to heal quickly so I can get back to work and be with my school family and not have to worry any longer about my kids,” Schofield said.

To make an appointment, visit the website. You can also call the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Support Line at 850-344-9637.

