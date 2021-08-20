Golisano Children’s Hospital’s mobile pediatric vaccination clinic schedule

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 12 years old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

* Indicates that this spot is primarily for second doses, however, first doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives the first dose at that location may have to go to another site for their second dose.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

Monday, August 23, 5-8 p.m., Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Ave. , Fort Myers*

Tuesday, August 24, 2-7 p.m., Healthy Life Center, 42880 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch

Wednesday, August 25, 1-4 p.m., Hideaway Beach Club, 333 Hideaway Cir. N., Marco Island

Thursday, August 26, 4-6 p.m., Holiday Inn parking lot, 2431 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers*

Friday, August 27, 3-6 p.m., Mr. 99 Market, 1811 Lake Trafford Rd., Immokalee

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

Anyone 12 years old and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic, located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.

