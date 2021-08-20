The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two of the electric cars caught fire after recall repairs were made. The company said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the request covers 2017 through 2019 Bolts that were part of a group recalled earlier due to several fires in the batteries. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
DETROIT (AP)

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

Published: August 20, 2021 5:32 PM EDT

General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

The recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.

GM says that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.

The Detroit-based automaker says it will replace the battery modules in all the vehicles.

The move will cost the company about $1 billion.

Author: Associated Press
