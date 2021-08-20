Florida parents jailed after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

Charges have been filed in a wreck last year on Alligator Alley in which a one-year-old boy drown.

On September 3rd, the boy’s father Marc Dorizar, 34, was driving the boy’s mother Charlene Coriolan, 32, their four children ages 1 to 10, and another adult on the toll road that cuts through the Everglades. As they approached Fort Lauderdale less than an hour later, the pickup blew a tire and Dorizar lost control.

The truck went off the highway and barreled through a fence, overturning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says surveillance photos taken at a toll plaza show that 1-year-old Marvens Dorizar was sitting on his mother’s lap and the other three children and the third adult were in the pickup’s bed, also not secured. It took rescuers two hours to find Marvens’ body in the swamp. The other children were injured.

The FHP says Dorizar knew the tire was unsafe but drove anyway.

Dorizar and Coriolan were arrested near Tampa on Tuesday. They were being held without bail Friday pending their transfer to Broward County.

Dorizar faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while he and Coriolan are charged with numerous counts of child abuse and neglect for the crash.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know