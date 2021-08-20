Crews respond to personal watercraft crash near Fort Myers Beach

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal watercraft crash off Fort Myers Beach Friday night.

The captain for Salty Sam’s Pirate Cruise told us they rescued a man who was in the water with a life vest on. They got him on the boat safely and noticed another man had been rescued by a nearby boat.

“When you see an accident out here, despite how big or how small your vessel is, you have to do something to help,” captain Stephen Sepulveda said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also contacted, and EMTs responded to treat both men, who were OK. One of the men had a gash on his leg, but it was not considered serious.

Law enforcement says no one should be using a personal watercraft such as a Jet Ski at night due to the number of sandbars that can pose a danger.

Most personal watercraft also do not have running lights, increasing the risk of a crash with another boat at night.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know