Woman in vulgar rant in King Lakes neighborhood fired from Collier school district

A woman caught ranting on video at a mother and her sons walking in a neighborhood near East Naples has been fired from her job with the Collier County school district.

The woman was caught on camera circling the family in her vehicle last weekend and hurling insults as they walked the Kings Lakes community.

The woman, a special education teacher, was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday while the district investigated the incident.

The school district described the woman’s rants as “destructive.”

In a statement Thursday, the school district said, the woman’s comments “do not reflect the 7,000 talented, dedicated, and hardworking employees of Collier County Public Schools (CCPS). Accordingly, she is no longer employed by CCPS. The video and the corresponding CCPS review have already been sent to The Florida Department of Education Office of Professional Practices Services.”

Residents in the neighborhood say the woman is known for that behavior.

One woman said she was called “Lakewood trash” and “scum.”

The woman who recorded the encounter from last week said she wants to move on from it.

“Obviously, my kids know better than to take anything that she said seriously or to heart. Maybe from this situation, we might have saved you know one child from being discriminated against in her classroom,” the woman said.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Melissa Montoya

