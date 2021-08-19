Suspect wanted for 2 vehicle burglaries in same Cape Coral parking lot

A man is wanted as a suspect in two vehicle burglaries within the same Cape Coral parking lot.

The Cape Coral Police Department wants help identifying the suspect they say smashed the windows of two vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping center at 2311 Santa Barbara Blvd. S. The suspect stole a purse from one car and a briefcase from another.

Anyone with any information can call CCPD at (239) 574-3223 and reference case number 21-017687.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

