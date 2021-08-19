Scam Alert: Email from FTC Chair Lina Khan about Coronavirus money is fake

Scammers are impersonating FTC Chair Lina Khan in a new phishing scheme. The email says the FTC wants to send you Coronavirus relief funds and tells you to send some personal information, like your name, address, and date of birth. The FTC is not distributing Coronavirus economic stimulus or relief money to people. The email is a scam. Don’t reply.

If you get an unexpected email that asks you to reply – or call or click a link – to give somebody personal or financial information, don’t. It’s probably a phishing scam trying to steal your money.

Report the phishing email to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at [email protected]. (If scammers contact you by text message or phone, report that, too.)

Scammers lie and make up fake stories to rip people off. Learn how to recognize and avoid other phishing scams.

Author: Alvaro Puig, Consumer Education Specialist, FTC

