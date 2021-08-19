Over 800 Lee Health patients have died of COVID-19, including a record 12 on Wednesday

On Thursday morning, Lee Health reported 95 new COVID-19 hospital admissions since Wednesday morning, and 59 COVID-19 discharges. This brings the current total of patients isolated for COVID-19 to 598.

Lee Health says 810 patients in their care have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 12 on Wednesday, which is also the largest single-day death total since the start of the pandemic.

598 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, 6 of them are children under the age of 18.

62 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 93 in the intensive care unit.

Currently, 57% of their ventilators and 4% of their ICU rooms are available for use.

The current census is at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Lee Health strongly urges everyone in the community age 12 and over to get vaccinated.

Doing so provides significant protection against serious illness even if you are exposed to the coronavirus, Lee Health said.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

