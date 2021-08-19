Lee Health supports state-run SWFL monoclonal antibody treatment location

Below is a statement from Lee Health on the state’s plan to open a monoclonal antibody treatment location in our region:

“Lee Health supports the state’s decision to bring a Monoclonal Antibody Treatment (MAB) location to Southwest Florida.

We have been offering MAB treatment to COVID-19 patients since December of 2020 and have seen the positive results it can have on our patients. Last week alone, we did more than 270 MAB infusions.

As part of Lee Health’s COVID-19 response, this treatment is currently available at Lee Health’s three MAB clinics, which are located at our complex Care Centers at Lee Memorial Hospital, Coconut Point and Cape Coral Hospital.

Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory and help to support the body’s immune system to fight COVID-19. Currently, Lee Health is utilizing monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients who have mild-to-moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms or the need for hospitalization.

A physician referral is required for monoclonal antibody treatment, and the patient must have a positive COVID-19 test, be in their first seven (7) days of showing symptoms and meet certain risk factors as required by the FDA.

Visit www.leehealth.org for more information on MAB treatment.

Vaccination is your best defense against COVID-19. Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.”

Lee Health strongly urges everyone in the community age 12 and over to get vaccinated.

Doing so provides significant protection against serious illness even if you are exposed to the coronavirus, Lee Health said.

LINKS: Find a vaccine near you | Find a COVID-19 testing location

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know