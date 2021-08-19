Lee County man gets three years following arrest by Cape Coral police

A Lee County man received a three-year prison sentence after being arrested last year during a traffic stop by Cape Coral police officers.

Grady Irons III, 44, was stopped on June 5, 2020 after officers saw he had a headlight out on his vehicle.

When they approached the vehicle, they saw Irons trying to hide what turned out to be cocaine. They also found him with a fully loaded Mossberg 500 shotgun and $3,000 in cash.

Irons, a previously convicted felon, was charged with possession of cocaine and seven counts of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon.

The state attorney’s office informed the Cape Coral Police Department this month that Irons would serve three years in prison for the crime.

Irons was back in custody at Lee County Jail on Tuesday.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know