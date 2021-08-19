Health aide arrested for stealing from 87-year-old victim

Authorities have arrested a home health aide they say stole thousands of dollars from an 87-year-old victim.

Victoria Siah Fayiah is accused of stealing checks from the victim’s residence, police said. The theft amounted to about $34,000.

Fayiah deposited the stolen checks into her personal account and used funds without authorization, according to the Naples Police Department.

Fayiah faces two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, one count of obtaining property by fraud, one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information, and grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older.

Writer: WINK News

